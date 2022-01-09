Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

