Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 10.4% in the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,940,000 after buying an additional 3,883,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $9,445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 1,866,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 191.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 1,726,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,718,000.

UXIN stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $477.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.25. Uxin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

