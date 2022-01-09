Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 2,433,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 37,152,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

