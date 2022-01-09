Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

VLN stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.