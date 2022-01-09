Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 676,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,142. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

