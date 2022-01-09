Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.