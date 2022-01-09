Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

