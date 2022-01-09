Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $210,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

