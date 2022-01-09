Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $13,501,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 101,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

