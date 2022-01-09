Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 385 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

