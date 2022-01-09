Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 717 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.