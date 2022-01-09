Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.