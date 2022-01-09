Van ECK Associates Corp Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

