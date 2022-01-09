Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 243 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.