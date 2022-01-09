Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $14,053,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

