VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

