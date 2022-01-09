Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $434.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

