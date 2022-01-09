Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

