Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

