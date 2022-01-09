Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

VB opened at $220.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.87.

