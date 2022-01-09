Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Lifted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $153.91 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.