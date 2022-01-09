Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.47.

Shares of VEEV opened at $231.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average of $302.26. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $231.09 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

