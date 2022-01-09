Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $976,728.81 and $882.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

