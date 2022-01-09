VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 4.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 89,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,115,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Get VEON alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VEON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.