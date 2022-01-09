Verge Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Verge has a market cap of $226.24 million and $13.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00312210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,492,330,888 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

