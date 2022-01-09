Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post sales of $775.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Truist lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.03. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

