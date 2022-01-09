Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $237.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $232.00.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.44.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,046,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,786,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

