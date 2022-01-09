Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

