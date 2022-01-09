Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Down 29.8% in December

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 11,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

VRT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 4,071,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

