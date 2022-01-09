VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.73 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $39.73 million and approximately $9,636.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.56 or 0.07456418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,779.08 or 1.00053553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,223,873 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

