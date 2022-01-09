Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $30.49. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 807 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,634 over the last quarter.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.