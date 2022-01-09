ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 407,200 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

