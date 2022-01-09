Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $83.09

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.09 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.24). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.21), with a volume of 7,678 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.93. The firm has a market cap of £26.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

