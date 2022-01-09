Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of RBOT opened at $9.48 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

