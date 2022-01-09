VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.55 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

