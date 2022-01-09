Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,288 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

