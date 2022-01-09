Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 152,010 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.72% of Profire Energy worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

