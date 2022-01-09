Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Alpha Teknova worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,933,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,847,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

TKNO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.