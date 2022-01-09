Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Genesco worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $879.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

