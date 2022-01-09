Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NESR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.