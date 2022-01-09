Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,222 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Mitek Systems worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $729.54 million, a PE ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

