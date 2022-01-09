Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

