Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $15.63 on Friday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.