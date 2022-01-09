VIMworld Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and $87,037.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063855 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

