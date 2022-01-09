Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $600,283.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,354 shares of company stock worth $25,697,195 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.