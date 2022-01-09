Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

