Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.85. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.