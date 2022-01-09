VNT Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $622,442.03 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $622,442.03 and approximately $190,419.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005708 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

