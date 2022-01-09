Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

