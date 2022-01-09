Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

